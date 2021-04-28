Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,191,989 shares of the Stratasys Ltd.(NASDAQ:SSYS) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.26, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54 Billion. SSYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.95, offering almost -134.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.99% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 Million.

Stratasys Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SSYS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS): Trading Information

Although SSYS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.92 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.1602 over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSYS is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) projections and forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.26 percent over the past six months and at a -56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +68.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.2 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $134.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $132.91 Million and $117.62 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.2%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33% per year for the next five years.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 67.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.3%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 192 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 21.35% of the shares, which is about 12.09 Million shares worth $250.46 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.63% or 4.89 Million shares worth $101.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5668530 shares worth $146.81 Million, making up 10.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 2.64 Million shares worth around $109.71 Million, which represents about 4.67% of the total shares outstanding.