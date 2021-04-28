Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 4,264,625 shares of the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $266.94, and it changed around -$25.98 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.98 Billion. SPOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $387.44, offering almost -45.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $123.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.72% since then. We note from Spotify Technology S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Spotify Technology S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SPOT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT): Trading Information Today

Although SPOT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $299.4 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0195 over the last five days. On the other hand, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day (s).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) projections and forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.33 percent over the past six months and at a -27.4% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -135% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.59 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Spotify Technology S.A. to make $2.74 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.85 Billion and $2.21 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.8%. Spotify Technology S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -201.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.3% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares, and 60.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.41%. Spotify Technology S.A. stock is held by 805 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.6% of the shares, which is about 20.8 Million shares worth $6.54 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.95% or 17.84 Million shares worth $5.61 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 4839569 shares worth $1.41 Billion, making up 2.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.65 Million shares worth around $710.61 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.