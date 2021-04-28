Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4,774,474 shares of the Splunk Inc.(NASDAQ:SPLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $127.39, and it changed around -$6.61 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.87 Billion. SPLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $225.89, offering almost -77.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $118.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.88% since then. We note from Splunk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Splunk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SPLK as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Splunk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK): Trading Information

Although SPLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $136.8 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.033 over the last five days. On the other hand, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPLK is forecast to be at a low of $140 and a high of $265. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +108.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) projections and forecasts

Splunk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.16 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -26.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -21.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $491.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Splunk Inc. to make $561.26 Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $442.54 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.9%. Splunk Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -156.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Splunk Inc. shares, and 95.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.54%. Splunk Inc. stock is held by 1028 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 25.47 Million shares worth $4.33 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.78% or 14.39 Million shares worth $2.44 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4514480 shares worth $766.97 Million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 3.87 Million shares worth around $656.73 Million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.