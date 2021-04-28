SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 3,772,627 shares of the SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.2, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.05 Billion. SLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.28, offering almost -0.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.13% since then. We note from SLM Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.67 Million.

SLM Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SLM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SLM Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM): Trading Information Today

Instantly SLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.92 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0166 over the last five days. On the other hand, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLM is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SLM Corporation (SLM) projections and forecasts

SLM Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +99.48 percent over the past six months and at a 31.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +263.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -59.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect SLM Corporation to make $346.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $348.77 Million and $363.06 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.7%. SLM Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 72.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

SLM Dividend Yield

SLM Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of SLM Corporation shares, and 120.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.29%. SLM Corporation stock is held by 422 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 34.72 Million shares worth $430.22 Million.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with 9.84% or 32.29 Million shares worth $400.13 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10603864 shares worth $131.38 Million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.04 Million shares worth around $162.45 Million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.