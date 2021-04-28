Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,542,208 shares of the Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.8, and it changed around $0.15 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.92 Billion. WORK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.57, offering almost -4.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.45% since then. We note from Slack Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.52 Million.

Slack Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WORK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Slack Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK): Trading Information Today

Instantly WORK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $42.94 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0109 over the last five days. On the other hand, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.43, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WORK is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Slack Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Slack Technologies, Inc. shares, and 75.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.98%. Slack Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 776 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 41.8 Million shares worth $1.77 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.6% or 28.11 Million shares worth $1.19 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 12927809 shares worth $546.07 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.37 Million shares worth around $438.12 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.