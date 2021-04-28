Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 776,873 shares of the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.56 Million. SIOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.74, offering almost -109.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.12% since then. We note from Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 834.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SIOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX): Trading Information Today

Instantly SIOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.75- on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 805.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 509.59 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 179.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIOX is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +191.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 155.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.1%. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.09% of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. shares, and 25.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.4%. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Consonance Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 3.19 Million shares worth $8.86 Million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 3.97% or 2.34 Million shares worth $6.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1060700 shares worth $2.95 Million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held roughly 64.17 Thousand shares worth around $178.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.