Shares Of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 44.43%

In today’s recent session, 1,724,053 shares of the Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.31, and it changed around $1.37 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44 Billion. EVRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.56, offering almost -1.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.32% since then. We note from Everi Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 858.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Everi Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EVRI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI): Trading Information Today

Instantly EVRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.43 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.2189 over the last five days. On the other hand, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVRI is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) projections and forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +66.04 percent over the past six months and at a -126.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +125% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. to make $125.98 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.31 Million and $38.72 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 225.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.7%. Everi Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -558.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.5% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares, and 89.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.92%. Everi Holdings Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.12% of the shares, which is about 7.09 Million shares worth $97.98 Million.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, with 7.2% or 6.29 Million shares worth $86.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5770406 shares worth $79.69 Million, making up 6.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.98 Million shares worth around $56.11 Million, which represents about 4.55% of the total shares outstanding.