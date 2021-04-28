Shares Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 24.64%

In today’s recent session, 1,186,192 shares of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.23, and it changed around $0.29 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.36 Billion. CTSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.73, offering almost -3.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.93% since then. We note from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 Million.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CTSH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH): Trading Information Today

Instantly CTSH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $80.57 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0135 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTSH is forecast to be at a low of $56.5 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) projections and forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.85 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -2.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.37 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation to make $4.39 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $4.22 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -21.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.4% per year for the next five years.

CTSH Dividend Yield

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, and 93.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is held by 1333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 51.05 Million shares worth $4.18 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.85% or 41.52 Million shares worth $3.4 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15079320 shares worth $1.24 Billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 13.23 Million shares worth around $1.08 Billion, which represents about 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.