Shares Of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 28.21%

In the last trading session, 6,858,890 shares of the Amkor Technology, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.06, and it changed around -$2.85 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.17 Billion. AMKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.07, offering almost -23.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.59% since then. We note from Amkor Technology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 Million.

Amkor Technology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Amkor Technology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR): Trading Information

Although AMKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.72 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.071 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMKR is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) projections and forecasts

Amkor Technology, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +58.58 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Amkor Technology, Inc. to make $1.51 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.3%. Amkor Technology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 177.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.05% per year for the next five years.

AMKR Dividend Yield

Amkor Technology, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.99% of Amkor Technology, Inc. shares, and 39.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.91%. Amkor Technology, Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 16.72 Million shares worth $252.18 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.81% or 11.74 Million shares worth $177.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5769168 shares worth $89.54 Million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $112.21 Million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.