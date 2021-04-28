Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 531,104 shares of the Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.96 Million. AIHS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -76.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.332, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.04% since then. We note from Senmiao Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 622.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 Million.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIHS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $Error for the current quarter.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information Today

Although AIHS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.4 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.1167 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 142.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 39.03 day(s).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Senmiao Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -145.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.08%. Senmiao Technology Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.4% of the shares, which is about 198.14 Thousand shares worth $212.01 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.21% or 102.2 Thousand shares worth $109.35 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

