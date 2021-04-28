Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,829,519 shares of the Seagate Technology plc(NASDAQ:STX) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.23, and it changed around $0.96 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.67 Billion. STX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.6, offering almost -0.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from Seagate Technology plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Seagate Technology plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended STX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seagate Technology plc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX): Trading Information

Instantly STX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $94.60 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.1434 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.18, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STX is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $107. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) projections and forecasts

Seagate Technology plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +85.71 percent over the past six months and at a 3.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.86 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Seagate Technology plc to make $2.82 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 Billion and $2.34 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.4%. Seagate Technology plc earnings are expected to decrease by -46.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.75% per year for the next five years.

STX Dividend Yield

Seagate Technology plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.72% per year.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Seagate Technology plc shares, and 88.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.39%. Seagate Technology plc stock is held by 984 institutions, with ValueAct Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 30.15 Million shares worth $1.87 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.35% or 26.87 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10881780 shares worth $719.5 Million, making up 4.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.18 Million shares worth around $383.96 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.