Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

Rocket Companies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended RKT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKT is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.1%. Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -38.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 43.66% per year for the next five years.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares, and 63.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.65%. Rocket Companies, Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 10.69 Million shares worth $216.21 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 8.28% or 9.55 Million shares worth $193.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5533008 shares worth $118.19 Million, making up 4.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $65.21 Million, which represents about 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.