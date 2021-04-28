Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 609,091 shares of the Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.2 Million. FENG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -63.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.26% since then. We note from Phoenix New Media Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Phoenix New Media Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FENG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG): Trading Information Today

Although FENG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.84 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.1083 over the last five days. On the other hand, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 300.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 112.24 day (s).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.5%. Phoenix New Media Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -37.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.29% per year for the next five years.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.66% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares, and 23.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.28%. Phoenix New Media Limited stock is held by 37 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.09 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 2.8% or 927.5 Thousand shares worth $1.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 322657 shares worth $387.19 Thousand, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 174.95 Thousand shares worth around $309.66 Thousand, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.