Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,551,860 shares of the Orchid Island Capital, Inc.(NYSE:ORC) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $518.32 Million. ORC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.14, offering almost -11.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.91% since then. We note from Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 Million.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC): Trading Information

Instantly ORC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.59- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0619 over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORC is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) projections and forecasts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.57 percent over the past six months and at a -11.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +118.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -64.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 158.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to make $24.33 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.56 Million and $22.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.7%. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ORC Dividend Yield

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 14.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.31% per year.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares, and 30.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.01%. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 7.11 Million shares worth $37.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.75% or 3.54 Million shares worth $18.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3060959 shares worth $18.4 Million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF held roughly 2.65 Million shares worth around $15.94 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.