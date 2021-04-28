Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1,278,914 shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.47, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.36 Billion. MLCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.65, offering almost -21.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.17% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 Million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MLCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO): Trading Information Today

Instantly MLCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.43 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) projections and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.49 percent over the past six months and at a -83.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $591.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to make $732.47 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $811.17 Million and $175.85 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 316.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.92%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -441.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -9.97% per year for the next five years.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 38.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.72%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 402 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 29.44 Million shares worth $546.04 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.36% or 21.19 Million shares worth $393.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 28553503 shares worth $568.5 Million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 6.89 Million shares worth around $137.21 Million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.