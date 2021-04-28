Let’s Discuss The VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 685,606 shares of the VIZIO, Inc.(NYSE:VZIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.01, and it changed around $1.25 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.79 Billion. VZIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.45, offering almost -5.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.84% since then. We note from VIZIO, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

VIZIO, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VZIO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VIZIO, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Error for the current quarter.

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VZIO is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VIZIO, Inc. (VZIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. VIZIO, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.