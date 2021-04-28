Let’s Discuss The Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,781,458 shares of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company(NYSE:GPK) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.01, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.12 Billion. GPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.64, offering almost -3.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.7% since then. We note from Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 Million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GPK as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK): Trading Information

Although GPK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.85 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0164 over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPK is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) projections and forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.55 percent over the past six months and at a 12.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -19.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company to make $1.68 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.6 Billion and $1.58 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings are expected to decrease by -14.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.65% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GPK Dividend Yield

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2% per year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, and 95.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.3%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is held by 411 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 23.76 Million shares worth $402.56 Million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 4.86% or 13.82 Million shares worth $234.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10598225 shares worth $165.97 Million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.67 Million shares worth around $130.01 Million, which represents about 2.7% of the total shares outstanding.