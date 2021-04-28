Let’s Discuss The Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,267,970 shares of the Fox Corporation(NASDAQ:FOXA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.32 Billion. FOXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.8, offering almost -17.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.43% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 Million.

Fox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended FOXA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA): Trading Information

Instantly FOXA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $38.87 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0127 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOXA is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.11 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $2.68 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.44 Billion and $2.42 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -36.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.87% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividend Yield

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.2 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 1.2% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Fox Corporation shares, and 105.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.78%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 743 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 44.27 Million shares worth $1.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.68% or 39.06 Million shares worth $1.14 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 26307175 shares worth $766.06 Million, making up 7.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.96 Million shares worth around $260.79 Million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.