Let’s Discuss The Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5,645,407 shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE:EPD) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.77 Billion. EPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.71, offering almost -1.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.97% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8Million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EPD as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD): Trading Information

Although EPD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.46 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0179 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPD is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) projections and forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.99 percent over the past six months and at a -2.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -21.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.18 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $6.39 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $7.48 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.4%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -17.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.4% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividend Yield

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.8. It is important to note, however, that the 7.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.96% per year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.59% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 30.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.94%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1118 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.36% of the shares, which is about 73.3 Million shares worth $1.44 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.73% or 37.65 Million shares worth $737.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 19750355 shares worth $383.16 Million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 12.56 Million shares worth around $254.17 Million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.