Let’s Discuss The Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 7,158,161 shares of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.63, and it changed around $1.28 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.01 Billion. DB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.75, offering almost -0.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.23% since then. We note from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 Million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB): Trading Information Today

Instantly DB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.75 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.1387 over the last five days. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.21, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -17.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DB is forecast to be at a low of $8.43 and a high of $15.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings are expected to increase by 102.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.01% per year for the next five years.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.04% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, and 33.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.9%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is held by 561 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.78% of the shares, which is about 98.82 Million shares worth $1.08 Billion.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with 3.22% or 66.49 Million shares worth $724.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 87659613 shares worth $1.05 Billion, making up 4.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 27.57 Million shares worth around $279.01 Million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.