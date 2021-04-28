Let’s Discuss The B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,640,966 shares of the B2Gold Corp.(NYSE:BTG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.98, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.19 Billion. BTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.55, offering almost -51.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.31% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.02 Million.

B2Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. B2Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG): Trading Information

Although BTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.28- on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0273 over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $5.63 and a high of $9.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect B2Gold Corp. to make $275.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.9%. B2Gold Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.8% per year for the next five years.

BTG Dividend Yield

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 70.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.96%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 491 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.3% of the shares, which is about 129.36 Million shares worth $724.43 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.63% or 101.27 Million shares worth $567.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 51541221 shares worth $222.14 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 46.23 Million shares worth around $202.02 Million, which represents about 4.4% of the total shares outstanding.