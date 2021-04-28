Let’s Discuss The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,732,346 shares of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.(NYSE:AXTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.45, and it changed around -$0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56 Billion. AXTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.64, offering almost -0.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.2% since then. We note from Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AXTA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA): Trading Information

Although AXTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.93 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXTA is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) projections and forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.22 percent over the past six months and at a 45.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +400% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.7%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -51.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.5% per year for the next five years.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, and 102.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.1%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is held by 521 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 23.42 Million shares worth $668.64 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.62% or 20.07 Million shares worth $573.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5945742 shares worth $169.75 Million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.03 Million shares worth around $143.47 Million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.