Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,671,120 shares of the Kimberly-Clark Corporation(NYSE:KMB) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $129.45, and it changed around -$1.07 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.68 Billion. KMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.16, offering almost -23.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.1% since then. We note from Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended KMB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB): Trading Information

Although KMB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $143.3 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0909 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KMB is forecast to be at a low of $123 and a high of $172. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) projections and forecasts

Kimberly-Clark Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.43 percent over the past six months and at a -3.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.65% per year for the next five years.

KMB Dividend Yield

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $4.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.15% per year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, and 75.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.98%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock is held by 2074 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.3% of the shares, which is about 28.05 Million shares worth $3.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.88% or 26.64 Million shares worth $3.59 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9589974 shares worth $1.29 Billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.82 Million shares worth around $918.95 Million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.