Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,099,981 shares of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KPTI) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.64, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $723.59 Million. KPTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.98, offering almost -169.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.62% since then. We note from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KPTI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI): Trading Information

Although KPTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.13 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 201.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPTI is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +408.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 117.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. to make $31.96 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.14 Million and $33.51 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.9%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 88.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.84%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 7.48 Million shares worth $115.71 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.11% or 5.34 Million shares worth $82.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3992683 shares worth $42Million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.79 Million shares worth around $27.66 Million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.