Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Forecast 2021: $73 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 4,280,761 shares of the Johnson Controls International plc(NYSE:JCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.4, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.55 Billion. JCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.7, offering almost -0.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.63% since then. We note from Johnson Controls International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 Million.

Johnson Controls International plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended JCI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI): Trading Information

Instantly JCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $63.80 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.0359 over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JCI is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) projections and forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +42.79 percent over the past six months and at a 14.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.6 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc to make $6.11 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.44 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. Johnson Controls International plc earnings are expected to decrease by -33.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.25% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

JCI Dividend Yield

Johnson Controls International plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.71% per year.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Johnson Controls International plc shares, and 92.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.62%. Johnson Controls International plc stock is held by 1193 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.35% of the shares, which is about 81.66 Million shares worth $3.8 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.14% or 58.54 Million shares worth $2.73 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 40029317 shares worth $1.86 Billion, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.39 Million shares worth around $949.9 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.