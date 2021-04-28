Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2,037,970 shares of the Jiayin Group Inc.(NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.5, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.48 Million. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30, offering almost -300% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.93% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Jiayin Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JFIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN): Trading Information

Instantly JFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.88- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.3587 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 137.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 31.17 day(s).

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) projections and forecasts

Jiayin Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +143.51 percent over the past six months and at a 13.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +90.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc. to make $40.08 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $44.97 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Jiayin Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares, and 0.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.95%. Jiayin Group Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 96.5 Thousand shares worth $294.33 Thousand.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.09% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $147.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.