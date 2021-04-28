Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,770,051 shares of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.(NYSE:IVR) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.77 Million. IVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -118.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.66% since then. We note from Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.69 Million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IVR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR): Trading Information

Instantly IVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.91- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0377 over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.08, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVR is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) projections and forecasts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.5 percent over the past six months and at a -103.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 106.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to make $36.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.7 Million and $30.17 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -81.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -576.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.7% per year for the next five years.

IVR Dividend Yield

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 9.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.24% per year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, and 49.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.86%. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock is held by 255 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.24% of the shares, which is about 32.88 Million shares worth $111.12 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.02% or 18.51 Million shares worth $62.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15385382 shares worth $61.7 Million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held roughly 5.81 Million shares worth around $23.29 Million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.