If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 3,376,575 shares of the New Gold Inc.(NYSE:NGD) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. NGD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.4, offering almost -43.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.07% since then. We note from New Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.92 Million.

New Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NGD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. New Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD): Trading Information

Although NGD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.845 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.0511 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGD is forecast to be at a low of $1.56 and a high of $3.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +93.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) projections and forecasts

New Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.09 percent over the past six months and at a 633.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $217.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect New Gold Inc. to make $237.08 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.6%. New Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of New Gold Inc. shares, and 57.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.36%. New Gold Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 73.82 Million shares worth $161.66 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.93% or 19.97 Million shares worth $43.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 33346936 shares worth $51.35 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 32.03 Million shares worth around $49.33 Million, which represents about 4.71% of the total shares outstanding.