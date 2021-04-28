If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 1,546,953 shares of the Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.17, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. CERS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.87, offering almost -43.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.15% since then. We note from Cerus Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Cerus Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CERS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cerus Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.18 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cerus Corporation to make $30.79 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.64 Million and $26.83 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.9%. Cerus Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 28.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Biggest Investors

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.2% or 13.71 Million shares worth $85.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.