IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,660,767 shares of the IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.24, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55 Billion. IAG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost -65.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.84% since then. We note from IAMGOLD Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 Million.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended IAG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG): Trading Information Today

Instantly IAG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.45- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0607 over the last five days. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAG is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $5.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $301.19 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect IAMGOLD Corporation to make $294.02 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. IAMGOLD Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 110.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares, and 66.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.67%. IAMGOLD Corporation stock is held by 254 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 51.21 Million shares worth $187.95 Million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 8.32% or 39.64 Million shares worth $145.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 23291393 shares worth $69.41 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 20.76 Million shares worth around $61.85 Million, which represents about 4.36% of the total shares outstanding.