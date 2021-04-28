Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3,756,873 shares of the Hanesbrands Inc.(NYSE:HBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.16, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.39 Billion. HBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.49, offering almost -1.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.56% since then. We note from Hanesbrands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.21 Million.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HBI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Trading Information

Instantly HBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.49 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.0709 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBI is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) projections and forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.36 percent over the past six months and at a 12.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +420% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -31.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. to make $1.61 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.2%. Hanesbrands Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -119.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.66% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HBI Dividend Yield

Hanesbrands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.29% per year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares, and 93.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.22%. Hanesbrands Inc. stock is held by 771 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.63% of the shares, which is about 37.1 Million shares worth $540.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.05% or 24.59 Million shares worth $358.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9834891 shares worth $143.39 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.26 Million shares worth around $120.38 Million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.