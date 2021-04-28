GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1,833,346 shares of the GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.9, and it changed around -$0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $713.72 Million. GOAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.65, offering almost -27.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.94% since then. We note from GO Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 121.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.18 Million.

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC): Trading Information Today

Although GOAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.00 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.004 over the last five days. On the other hand, GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 140.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day (s).

GO Acquisition Corp. (GOAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GO Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GO Acquisition Corp. shares, and 53.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.8%. GO Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Athos Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.58% of the shares, which is about 2.06 Million shares worth $21Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 3.24% or 1.86 Million shares worth $18.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 369598 shares worth $3.77 Million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 54.91 Thousand shares worth around $559.53 Thousand, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.