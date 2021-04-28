GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 705,403 shares of the GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.93, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.29 Million. GLOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.42, offering almost -153.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.74% since then. We note from GasLog Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 642.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.62 Million.

GasLog Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GLOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GasLog Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP): Trading Information Today

Instantly GLOP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.97- on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.1357 over the last five days. On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLOP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) projections and forecasts

GasLog Partners LP share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.75 percent over the past six months and at a -37.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -28.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -55.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.82 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GasLog Partners LP to make $72.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.35 Million and $84.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.9%. GasLog Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by 136.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GLOP Dividend Yield

GasLog Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 16.53% per year.