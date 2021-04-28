Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)

In the last trading session, 2,686,553 shares of the Wah Fu Education Group Limited(NASDAQ:WAFU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35Million. WAFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21, offering almost -162.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.6% since then. We note from Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU): Trading Information

Instantly WAFU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.79- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.148 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is -0.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.54 day(s).

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Wah Fu Education Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -82.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.04% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares, and 0.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 22.93 Thousand shares worth $90.11 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.29% or 12.9 Thousand shares worth $50.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.