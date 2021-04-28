Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Marketing Sentinel

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

In the last trading session, 1,357,722 shares of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.55, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92 Billion. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.04, offering almost -23.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.76% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SHLS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHLS is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.72% per year for the next five years.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Biggest Investors

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2095200 shares worth $68.35 Million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $70.16 Million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.