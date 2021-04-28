Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)

In today’s recent session, 1,714,540 shares of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.91 Million. GSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -86.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.03% since then. We note from Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.3 Million.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 121.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSV is forecast to be at a low of $1.04 and a high of $1.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +195.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings are expected to decrease by -25% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.27% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, and 51.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.66%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock is held by 59 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.23% of the shares, which is about 22.27 Million shares worth $16.12 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 5.02% or 17.95 Million shares worth $12.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 23168300 shares worth $14.46 Million, making up 6.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 14.8 Million shares worth around $8.59 Million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.