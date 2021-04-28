Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

In the last trading session, 1,105,576 shares of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited(NYSE:RAAS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.96, and it changed around -$1.03 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75 Billion. RAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59, offering almost -438.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.28% since then. We note from Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -28.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, and 3.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.73%. Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock is held by 12 institutions, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 1.22 Million shares worth $16.8 Million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 323400 shares worth $6.1 Million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 53.2 Thousand shares worth around $1Million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.