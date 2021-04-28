Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

In the last trading session, 8,447,838 shares of the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:RKDA) were traded, and its beta was -0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.38 Million. RKDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.4, offering almost -126.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.14% since then. We note from Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 Million.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RKDA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA): Trading Information

Instantly RKDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.19- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.132 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKDA is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +143.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 112.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) projections and forecasts

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.72 percent over the past six months and at a -29.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -203.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. to make $1.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $309Million and $1.86 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 175.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.1%. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.96% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.49% of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 8.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.96%. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Ardsley Advisory Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 300Thousand shares worth $759Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.24% or 263.75 Thousand shares worth $667.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 173044 shares worth $437.8 Thousand, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 90.71 Thousand shares worth around $229.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.