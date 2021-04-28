Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)

In today’s recent session, 543,877 shares of the AmpliTech Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMPG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.11, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.96 Million. AMPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.8, offering almost -224.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.35% since then. We note from AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.22 Million.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMPG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AmpliTech Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Error for the current quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG): Trading Information Today

Although AMPG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.74- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.1347 over the last five days. On the other hand, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is -0.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 450.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AmpliTech Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.