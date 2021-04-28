First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4,560,713 shares of the First Horizon Corporation(NYSE:FHN) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.33, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99 Billion. FHN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -0.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.19% since then. We note from First Horizon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 Million.

First Horizon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FHN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN): Trading Information

Instantly FHN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.37 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.0924 over the last five days. On the other hand, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHN is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) projections and forecasts

First Horizon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +65.43 percent over the past six months and at a 36.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +105% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $776.42 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect First Horizon Corporation to make $767.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $486.09 Million and $1.35 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.2%. First Horizon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 37.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.5% per year for the next five years.

FHN Dividend Yield

First Horizon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 15 – July 19, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.05% per year.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of First Horizon Corporation shares, and 84.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. First Horizon Corporation stock is held by 604 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.27% of the shares, which is about 56.85 Million shares worth $725.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.15% or 50.69 Million shares worth $646.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 15876752 shares worth $220.53 Million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.71 Million shares worth around $200.42 Million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.