Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4,453,473 shares of the Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.25, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.93 Billion. FITB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.46, offering almost -3.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.13% since then. We note from Fifth Third Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.5 Million.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FITB as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB): Trading Information

Instantly FITB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.30 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0771 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FITB is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) projections and forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.73 percent over the past six months and at a 51.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +230.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp earnings are expected to decrease by -45.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.98% per year for the next five years.

FITB Dividend Yield

Fifth Third Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.96% per year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares, and 81.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp stock is held by 1050 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 82.39 Million shares worth $2.27 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.93% or 56.4 Million shares worth $1.55 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 20099392 shares worth $554.14 Million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 16.1 Million shares worth around $443.96 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.