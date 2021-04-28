F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 8.5% Increase

In today’s recent session, 1,349,484 shares of the F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $186.01, and it changed around -$19.33 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.41 Billion. FFIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $215.91, offering almost -16.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $115.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.09% since then. We note from F5 Networks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 634.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.05 Million.

F5 Networks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended FFIV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. F5 Networks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.5 for the current quarter.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV): Trading Information Today

Although FFIV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $213.3 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1046 over the last five days. On the other hand, F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $219.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIV is forecast to be at a low of $185 and a high of $255. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) projections and forecasts

F5 Networks, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +59.97 percent over the past six months and at a 8.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.1%. F5 Networks, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -29.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.7% per year for the next five years.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of F5 Networks, Inc. shares, and 100.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.29%. F5 Networks, Inc. stock is held by 839 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.68% of the shares, which is about 6.59 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.68% or 4.73 Million shares worth $832.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1731667 shares worth $304.67 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.61 Million shares worth around $315.89 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.