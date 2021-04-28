EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 16.2% Increase

In today’s recent session, 1,577,610 shares of the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.26, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.39 Billion. EQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.36, offering almost -5.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.36% since then. We note from EQT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.8 Million.

EQT Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EQT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EQT Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): Trading Information Today

Instantly EQT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.42 on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.1087 over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQT is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) projections and forecasts

EQT Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.42 percent over the past six months and at a -331.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +85.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EQT Corporation to make $994.36 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $957.38 Million and $804.38 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54%. EQT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 22.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of EQT Corporation shares, and 102.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.95%. EQT Corporation stock is held by 477 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.4% of the shares, which is about 31.78 Million shares worth $403.95 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.1% or 25.38 Million shares worth $322.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 20282841 shares worth $257.79 Million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.83 Million shares worth around $99.56 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.