Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3,741,509 shares of the Enel Americas S.A.(NYSE:ENIA) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.88 Billion. ENIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -19.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.84% since then. We note from Enel Americas S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 Million.

Enel Americas S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ENIA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enel Americas S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA): Trading Information

Although ENIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.00- on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0662 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENIA is forecast to be at a low of $9.2 and a high of $11.9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) projections and forecasts

Enel Americas S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.86 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -96% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.29%. Enel Americas S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -56% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.3% per year for the next five years.

ENIA Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 6.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.29% per year.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Enel Americas S.A. shares, and 3.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.24%. Enel Americas S.A. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 7.3 Million shares worth $60.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.28% or 4.25 Million shares worth $34.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and iShares Latin America 40 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2843601 shares worth $21.3 Million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $20.69 Million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.