Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4,834,101 shares of the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated(NYSE:ELAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.24, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.77 Billion. ELAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.81, offering almost -11.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.2% since then. We note from Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 Million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ELAN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN): Trading Information

Instantly ELAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.37 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0189 over the last five days. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELAN is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) projections and forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.45 percent over the past six months and at a 104.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 177.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated to make $1.16 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $657.7 Million and $586.3 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.5%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -792% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.45% per year for the next five years.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.19% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, and 99.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.42%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is held by 631 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.83% of the shares, which is about 41.73 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.76% or 41.44 Million shares worth $1.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15118219 shares worth $463.68 Million, making up 3.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.33 Million shares worth around $408.69 Million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.