eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 5,577,552 shares of the eBay Inc.(NASDAQ:EBAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.7, and it changed around $0.12 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.58 Billion. EBAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.85, offering almost -5.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.85% since then. We note from eBay Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.78 Million.

eBay Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended EBAY as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eBay Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY): Trading Information

Instantly EBAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $62.31 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0015 over the last five days. On the other hand, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.65, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBAY is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.97 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect eBay Inc. to make $2.93 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 Billion and $2.87 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.3%. eBay Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.8% per year for the next five years.

EBAY Dividend Yield

eBay Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.71% of eBay Inc. shares, and 93.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.32%. eBay Inc. stock is held by 1507 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.4% of the shares, which is about 50.38 Million shares worth $2.53 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 44.39 Million shares worth $2.23 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 18495236 shares worth $929.39 Million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.12 Million shares worth around $659.41 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.