CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3,345,251 shares of the CSX Corporation(NASDAQ:CSX) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $101.92, and it changed around -$0.4 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.19 Billion. CSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.29, offering almost -0.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from CSX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

CSX Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CSX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CSX Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX): Trading Information

Although CSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $103.7 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0352 over the last five days. On the other hand, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSX is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $118. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) projections and forecasts

CSX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.38 percent over the past six months and at a 18.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +67.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.5%. CSX Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -13.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.29% per year for the next five years.

CSX Dividend Yield

CSX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.51% per year.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of CSX Corporation shares, and 76.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.05%. CSX Corporation stock is held by 1754 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 70Million shares worth $6.35 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.25% or 62.48 Million shares worth $5.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 29289963 shares worth $2.82 Billion, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.58 Million shares worth around $1.96 Billion, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.