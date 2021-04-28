Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 8,086,018 shares of the Creatd, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRTD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.13 Million. CRTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.81, offering almost -83.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.59% since then. We note from Creatd, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 372.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.06 Million.

Creatd, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRTD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Creatd, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.65- on Wednesday, Apr 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.2014 over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 442.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.7%. Creatd, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -93.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.01% of Creatd, Inc. shares, and 5.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.5%. Creatd, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.87% of the shares, which is about 200Thousand shares worth $832Thousand.

CM Management, LLC, with 1.53% or 163Thousand shares worth $678.08 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.