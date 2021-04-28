CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,100,969 shares of the CPS Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:CPSH) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.29, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.51 Million. CPSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30, offering almost -261.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.42% since then. We note from CPS Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 775.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

CPS Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPSH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CPS Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH): Trading Information

Although CPSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.02- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.0922 over the last five days. On the other hand, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 442.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 155.76 day(s).

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.5%. CPS Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 240.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares, and 5.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.81%. CPS Technologies Corporation stock is held by 17 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 245.09 Thousand shares worth $681.36 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.37% or 189.78 Thousand shares worth $527.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 109990 shares worth $305.77 Thousand, making up 0.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 79.79 Thousand shares worth around $221.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.