COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,743,362 shares of the COMSovereign Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:COMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.14 Million. COMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.07, offering almost -339.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.38% since then. We note from COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended COMS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect COMSovereign Holding Corp. to make $500Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87Million and $869Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1885.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.7%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -44.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.75% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.67%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 96Thousand shares worth $256.32 Thousand.

Diversified Trust Company, with 0.05% or 80.31 Thousand shares worth $481.87 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

